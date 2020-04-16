Global  

State Announces More Help For Workers

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:27s - Published
State Announces More Help For Workers

State Announces More Help For Workers

California will give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally, Gov.

Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, using a mix of taxpayer money and charitable contributions to give 150,000 adults $500 each during the coronavirus outbreak.

