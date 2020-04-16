Tens of thousands of Pakistanis await repatriation flights Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published now Tens of thousands of Pakistanis await repatriation flights Some 35,000 people have registered with the Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi to return home but Pakistan must provide repatriation flights. 0

