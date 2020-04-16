Success of reopening depends on testing, isolating: Fauci

"The success or failure of that rolling reentry program as I call it, would be the capability of being able to test, identify, isolate, get someone who’s infected out of circulation, and do a a degree of contact tracing," Dr. Fauci said.

"The absolute thing that you would need is to be able to respond and contain whatever rebound you get so that you don’t wind up in a situation where you have another escalation." He added that he's hopeful that people will get through the current challenge now and be 'prepared' if a resurgence happens in the next season.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday plans to announce new guidelines to reopen the economy after a monthlong shutdown over the outbreak, despite concerns from health experts, governors and business leaders about a resurgence in cases without more testing and protocols in place.