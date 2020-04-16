Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Success of reopening depends on testing, isolating: Fauci

Success of reopening depends on testing, isolating: Fauci

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Success of reopening depends on testing, isolating: Fauci

Success of reopening depends on testing, isolating: Fauci

The top U.S. infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said on 'CBS Evening News' on Wednesday said the 'success or failure' of the reopening of states would depend on the 'capability of being able to test, identify and isolate'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Success of reopening depends on testing, isolating: Fauci

"The success or failure of that rolling reentry program as I call it, would be the capability of being able to test, identify, isolate, get someone who’s infected out of circulation, and do a a degree of contact tracing," Dr. Fauci said.

"The absolute thing that you would need is to be able to respond and contain whatever rebound you get so that you don’t wind up in a situation where you have another escalation." He added that he's hopeful that people will get through the current challenge now and be 'prepared' if a resurgence happens in the next season.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday plans to announce new guidelines to reopen the economy after a monthlong shutdown over the outbreak, despite concerns from health experts, governors and business leaders about a resurgence in cases without more testing and protocols in place.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.