Geraint Thomas cycles at home for NHS

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
With professional cycling on hold because of the new coronavirus, 2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has decided to raise money for the NHS by completing three rides in three days on an indoor training bike at his home in Wales.

Starting his charity ride on Wednesday, Thomas said he decided to mirror the length of a health worker's shift and cycle for 12 hours each day.

