Brian May emulates iconic 2002 Buckingham Palace guitar solo for new charity single The Queen guitarist performed an unforgettable guitar solo of 'God Save The Queen' during Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee celebrations 18 years ago, and he's now replicated that moment as part of a new song designed to help people get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian has joined forced with female group Kings Daughters to record 'Get Up', which sees the 72-year-old rocker take to the rooftop of his home in Kensington, West London, to play guitar as part of the music video.

He said it was evocative of 2002, when he played from the roof to start the Party at the Palace concert.