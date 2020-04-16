Boy George's mother hospitalised Boy George's mother has been admitted to hospital with heart and lung problems. The Culture Club star has confirmed that Dinah O'Dowd is in a stable condition at Queen Elizabeth hospital in London, but she may not be saved if her health takes a turn for the worse.

The singer - who doesn't think his mother has coronavirus - announced the news on Twitter: The music star received support from a number of celebrity well-wishers after revealing the news.

'Good Morning Britain' host Piers Morgan said he will “say a prayer for her”.

Singer Aled Jones added: "Sending you love and strength x." The musician has a close relationship with his mother, who raised him alone after his father, Gerry, walked out on the family following a difficult marriage.