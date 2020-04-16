Pizza delivery man tests COVID-19 positive in Delhi, 72 families quarantined

A pizza delivery man has been detected with COVID-19 in Delhi.

17 people who worked with the man have been sent to Delhi government’s Chattarpur quarantine facility.

Authorities have also home-quarantined residents in 72 houses in south Delhi.

The delivery person had a cough, which was suspected to be caused by a common flu.

After he didn't show any signs of recovery, he was sent to Delhi's RML Hospital.