Delhi pizza delivery boy tests positive for Covid-19, 72 families quarantined | Oneindia News

AS THE COUNTRY BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, A PIZZA DELIVERY BOY IN DELHI’S MALVIYA NAGAR AREA HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS AFTER SHOWING SYMPTOMS FOR AROUND 20 DAYS.

THE PIZZA DELIVERY BOY IS A RESIDENT OF SAVITRI NAGAR AREA IN MALVIYA NAGAR, SOUTH DELHI.

HE WAS SHOWING SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS FOR AROUND 20 DAYS WHEN HE WAS FINALLY TESTED RECENTLY.

HIS COVID-19 TEST RESULTS CAME OUT ON APRIL 14, SHOWING HIM POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED 72 FAMILIES IN MALVIYA NAGAR, HAUZ KHAS AREA THAT HE HAD VISITED IN THE PAST 20 DAYS.

THESE FAMILIES HAVE NOW BEEN PUT UNDER HOME QUARANTINE.