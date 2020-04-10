Midmorning With Aundrea - April 10, 2020 (Part 1)

8:00, 7:00 central here onj jews around the world are celebrating the weeklong holiday of passover.

It is normally a time when families gather together from near and far for a large dinner and evening of prayer.

But social distancing has changed all of that.

Naomi ruchim shows us how some jews are finding new ways to be close to one another this year.

.

During the traditional passover meal known as a seder -- children ask the question: how is this night different from all other nights?

This year - that question - holds extra meaning.

I do have to keep reminding myself that this isn't the toughest thing that my people have been through.

Genna stowe and her family were supposed to gather in des moines, iowa... but like many families - they're celebrating separately - but together via zoom.

If this had happened many many years ago before we had all this technology, it would be much worse because we would all be by ourselves.

This way, we're not by ourselves.

We're with family.

We just can't touch them.

Naomi standup it's not just individual families using zoom to celebrate passover this year.

Some synagogues are hosting large online gatherings for the community.

Cantor shira ginsberg with east end temple in new york city... is hosting a virtual seder open to all.

We have to look to our community and connect in the ways that we can.

Holocaust survivor ruth wachner pagirsky normally celebrates the holiday with all her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

The 93 year old matriarch finds being surrounded by family particularly comforting because passover - pesach in hebrew- has been difficult for her since she was a girl in poland.

My grandfather and grandmother were shot in front of my eyes two days before pesach.

This year she will observe the holday in florida with just one of her children but she remains positive.

I tell myself this too shall pass.

I tell myself i will go home i will see my children again.

She tells her grandchildren to stay strong and have hope.

Naomi ruchim, cbs news, new york.

Traditionally, jews in america participate in seders the first two nights of the holiday.

For most christians, easter is the most important sunday of the year, and one that usually draws the largest crowds..

Covid-19 has changed that.

Now, services are being moved from sanctuaries to screens.

Bobby martinez speaks with area pastors about how they're getting the message to their congregations.

Easter sunday is usually the biggest service of the year, with most area ministers preaching to full houses.

But that won't be the case this year "we've completel gone off script."

It's been a dark time for millions across the world due to the outbreak of the corona virus.

And in a time when many lean on their religion for answers..

That community has been impacted as well.

Churches have taken their services online due to social distancing..

And are now approaching one of their biggest weekends..

Jason morrow, says his church is doing all they can to bring the resurrection message home.

"easter sunday i incredibly a big deal to all of us and so we've adjusted.

We are reaching our people the best way we know how encouraging them and i'm looking forward to sunday even though it won't be all together i'm looking forward to celebrating easter sunday.

Morrow says he wants people to have hope that this pandemic will soon away..

"this message thi sunday is all about hope.

It is the answer for those who may feel like the darkness of the situation is too much and i know that it is for a lot of people being at home for so long and with such uncertainty out there right is really confusing and hard."

Pastor ken nuss of fairview baptist church in columbus, says even though people aren't allowed to physically attend church for the time being... there is another way they folks can gather and participate this easter weekend.

"we are reall encouraging our folks to spend extra time this weekend this being holy week preparing themselves and their family members whether it's by facetime or whatever where they can participate as a family."

And for those who may be in need of someone to talk to..

"we are reall encouraging our our folks if they're feeling separated if they're feeling isolated to reach out and to call us so that we can visit with them we can pray with them."

Reporting in columbus.

Bobby martinez wcbi news.

Now for a story that shows how people across the country are coming together to protect the áfamiliesá of health care workers from exposure to the corona- virus.

Mireya villarreal shows how áone actá of kindness led to a nationwide movement called "r-v's for m-d's.

Sot - yhaneek douglas-mattis, 00:14:02 yd: it is real.

And it's-- people are dying.

When you're fighting on the front lines... árestá is often the last thing on your mind.

It's not-- it's not an age thing.

You can be old.

You can be young.

And the patients are very, very sick.

Yhaneek douglas- mattis is a nurse practioner working with coronavirus patients in an atlanta icu.

With a husband and three young children at home, two considered high risk, she wrestled with a very powerful fear.

When i went to work and i saw-- the gravity of it-- // i called my husband.

I was, like, "i don't think can come home.

// the babies.

I think i could-- i could get 'em sick."

That's when a friend told her about this facebook page... rvs 4 mds... a group that connects people in the medical profession... needing to quarantine... with someone who has a camper nearby for free.

I'm in my backyard.

I can't touch 'em and-- and kiss 'em.

And, you know, smell my baby's hair.

I am-- i am okay.

// and i'm just-- i'm just grateful.

I am really filled with gratitude.

Emily phillips, a mother to 3 kids, was the first to post a plea for help.

Mv: when you posted this online, did you think anybody was gonna respond?

Ep: no.

I-- i just thought maybe somebody might have-- an rv or-- or camper, // we just were throwing things out there.

And i got an immediate response.

Emily's husband, jason phillips, is an er doctor in north texas... jph: i have a high chance of getting exposed.

And i think my wife came up with the best solution.

I really didn't wanna stay in a hotel full time and be separated from 'em.

Emily turned her experience into a movement.

There are now more than 22- thousand people in the rvs for mds group.

So far... at least 345 matches have been made with hundreds pending.

Emily runs the group with more than one hundred volunteers... ... including holly haggard... the first person to offer up her rv to the phillips family.

00:55:58;05 it doesn't matter who you vote for.

It doesn't matter, you know, what your religious beliefs are.

It doesn't m-- none of that matters.

Everybody has just come together successful matches... from virginia ... california ... and north carolina... i read about the first emergency physician that has passed and it-- my stomach sank.

And i'm like, "we nee this now."

Dena chretien turned to the group to find an rv for her husband john, an er physician.

Tonya sheets drove three hours to deliver her camper.

It wasn't a matter of knowing anything about them.

We knew that he was on the front lines takin' care of these patients, putting himself at risk.

We had to jump in to do something.

John expects to quarantine soon.

Mv: and how long could this last?

Ts: we don't know.

Until.

Until we know that he is safe and it's okay for us to go back to normal.

Whatever our normal may be again.

The road to normalcy... may be longer than most would like.

But the journey just got a little bit smoother.

Yd: whether it's kindness that connects us.

Or love that connects us.

We will come out of this entire situation much better.

Mireya villarreal... north texas.

When we come back, keeping spirits high.

Teachers a a lot of teachers aren't happy their students are cooped-up at home.

So they found a way to bring smiles to their faces.

Mississippi teachers have been doing this for a couple of weeks.

Here's jamie yuccas with california teachers on parade.

Call it a sign of the times - principal: ok five minutes guys, five minutes!

Instead of writing lessons on chalkboards...teac hers are now writing messages on cars doors.

I brought rags along, he's our little class mascot áá this caravan of educators is parading through fontana, california& nats keep reading and learning guys!

We miss ya!

&where elementary school children line the streets hoping to spot their favorite teacher& haley palomino on her teacher : 4:35 she is a big-- inspiration and she's really kind to everybody áá first grader kaylee gutierrez made a sign for her's .

Jy: tell me what you miss about school.

Kaylee gutierrez: my friends and my teacher and learning and stuff.

Jamie stand-up: more than 40 teachers from oak park elementary participated in today's parade..it's a trend that's rolling into towns around the country.

From wisconsin to texas the special bond between teacher and pupil is on full display...and passing the test of social distancing.

Shannon 5:09 they were all holding little banners and screaming our names and just, like, wow.

Like, they miss us as much as we miss them and it was just really nice to see áá/// 6:46 teacher: i know it means something to them.

Jamie: what does it mean to you?

Teacher: everything áá proving a class act can bring hope to us all.

Jamie yuccas cbs news fontana, california.

Bye!

Piece outcue= bye!

Children around the world are learning from home.

Classrooms and lectures carried out over zoom and other internet services.

In england, the coronavirus lockdown may have stopped in person visits, but prince william and kate are carrying out royal duties.

Cbs's ian lee is in london with more on the couple's first virtual visit.

''to you and everyone who's in at this time, it must be such a relief.'' performing royal engagements is difficult during a lockdown& so prince william and kate, called this one in.

Kate: "what ar your names?"

Lloyd: "my name' lloyd."

Kate: "hi lloyd very nice to meet you, i'm catherine and this is william next to me.

The royal couple surprised children at an elementary school in the uk which is open for children of medical workers battling the coronavirus.

And are you holding up pictures of your mummies and daddies?"

"yeah, this is picture of my mum and she works for the nhs as an admin for the health center and i'm really proud of her."

''yeah....well done you!'' while the covid-19 pandemic has shut down most schools in britain.... some have reopened to care for children of essential workers.

"well done in kee it all going and please pass on, you know, many messages of support for the staff and all the volunteers, they're doing a great job."

Even will and kate's kids recently got involved - joining the country in cheering for uk healthcare workers.

With easter just days away.... nats up..laughing... kate: "we should'v had our bunny ears on."

William: "that's strong look."

The royals are working to keep spirits up during the darkest days of the pandemic.

Ian lee cbs news london.

There's still something happening at the grill.

Steven pace >> that you want to build and enjoy all the favorite place to eat you to the support staff right now so taught us about just your day today now that everything is going on obviously there is a big shift in a hole and three were going curbside in delivery and so we made the changes that we were asked to add did we had to do to still be a part of the community and deals offer services to our customers in guests that are available so it did change something and change things around and is in the menu item different family plan to be at the guest are looking for a time we like them lamp comics is the first family that trying to decide what they want because here's what i have is that workout for you all and get orders prepared and ready it really does it you got those feed a family of four in a small child like i do to comply would be the family of five this was before all trace four sides for salad and so the discounted price the subject of what you do what we can orders like that makes it easy because we just focus on what it is that we need to focus on the sum that we've never done that we change that we did always have a great job special this time is trying to manage the other for doing the daily special pride ports finish as i often special because of good or even at home with the contributor for sure ultimately gets it right there next to you and is to keep the mood light keep it within a be not just for employees all of your customers tell us a little bit about that so if you know me you know that i do enjoy my different everyday employees a jessica meant to be a different conversation every day that i work i took a toll that i've been up to do that so it started with a little far my own expense just to their i thought it would be really fun mr. wilson that's who taught to the whole time the have a pineapple you should make bruce and i will their course that was perfect perfect name became gross and and we talk on a daily basis we gal for a visit.

For its return says is a is a part of this really a but we've done some other things coming down the thinking about this is good stories that they did either's mornings we revealed nelson elizabeth is saying that maybe quite savvy as is the best as we had the online ordering savvy that you can always call and call in order to pay for the fall makes you comfortable for doing everything the sanitation side that we can do we need to do to keep our guest at our employees as safe as possible provide families with a don't cook every single night we have curbside parking right out to core it's very easy for you to put in the back seat to try any part of vehicle that makes you but it's definitely something that the safety and security you do this, but they did glad that you're still rock and roll it we can't wait to get back inside to sit down the real