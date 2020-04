LifeWays - 4/24/20

IT'S GOT MORE THAN 14-HUNDREDHORSE POWER AND ISBATTERY-DRIVEN.FORD INTRODUCED THIS MUSTANGCOBRA JET 14-HUNDRED DRAG RACERYESTERDAY.THEY SAY IT CAN RACE A QUARTERMILE IN ABOUT EIGHT SECONDS.THIS PROTOTYPE PAYS HOMAGE TOFORD'S ORIGINAL COBRA JET THATHIT DRAG STRIPS IN THE 60'S.NIGHT ONE OF THE N-F-L VIRTUALDRAFT IS IN THE BOOKS.IT WAS VIRTUAL.COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL MADETHE ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM HISBASEMENT.THE CINCINNATI BENGALS HAD THENUMBER ONE PICK.THEY TOOK HEISMAN TROPHYQUARTERBACK JOE BURROW FROML-S-U.

THE LIONS HAD THE THIRDOVERALL PICK AND SELECTED O-S-UDEFENSIVE PLAYER JEFFOKUDAH.STAY WITH FOX 47 FOR ROUNDS TWOAND THREE OF THE N-F-L DRAFT.THE NATIONAL SPELLING BEE ISCANCELED--BUT A NEW REPLACEMENTSPELLING BEE HASPEOPLE BUZZING.TWO FORMER SPELLERS CREATED THE"SPELLPUNDIT ONLINE NATIONALSPELLINGBEE."THEY'VE GOT A 25-THOUSAND DOLLARPRIZE.IT'S THE SAME WEEK AS THEOFFICIAL SPELLING BEE IN MAY.MORE THAN 200-SPELLERS HAVEALREADY REGISTERED.

THOSEINCLUDE RETURNING SPELLERS FROMLAST YEAR'S COMPETITION.UNITED AIRLINES IS NOW REQUIRINGFLIGHT ATTENDANTS TO WEAR FACEMASKS.THE AIRLINE IS THE FIRST MAJORU-S CARRIER WITH THATREQUIREMENT.UNITED WILL PROVIDE MASKS.ATTENDANTS CAN ALSO CHOSE TOWEAR THEIR OWN.TRAVEL ISN'T AN OPTION FOR MANYFOLKS RIGHT NOW, THAT DOESN'TMEAN THE EXPLORING HAS TO STOP.LIZ MCLAUGHLIN SHOWS US HOW...MEET PACO...WHO MIGHT LOOK A LITTLE OUT OFPLACE ON OUR ZOOM CALL...IT'S PART OF A PROGRAM CALLED"GOAT 2 MEETING"..."AT THIS POINT WE HAVE ABOUT2500 BOOKINGS"FOR ONE HUNDRED BUCKS, YOU CANHAVE A CUTE ANIMAL FROMSWEET FARM IN CALIFORNIA LIVENUP YOUR NEXT VIDEO CONFERENCECALL "WE'VE HAD UP TO ABOUT 600PEOPLE ON A SINGLE CALL!"MAKE SCHOOL-FROM-HOME MOREEXCITING..

WITH A FIELD TRIP!TAKE A HOME SAFARI AT THECINCINNATI ZOO...DIVE INTO THE SEA OTTER CAM ATMONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM...OR TOUR MUSEUMS ACROSS THE GLOBE"OFTENTIMES THEY HAVE SPECIALFACEBOOK LIVE DEMOS WHERE YOUCAN ACTUALLY SUBMITQUESTIONS OR INTERACT WITHPEOPLE."PARENTS CAN SEE A DAILY LIST OFEDUCATIONAL LIVE EVENTS ONWIDEOPENSCHOOL.ORG...FROM DRAWING CLASSES TO DAILYEXPLORER CHATS WITH NATIONALGEOGRAPHIC"THERE'S THESE NATIONALREADALONGS THAT ARE HAPPENINGSINGALONGS DANCE PARTIES..."OR TAKE A TRIP...WITH AN ONLINE AIRBNBEXPERIENCE...VISIT A THEME PARK IN VR...WITHOUT THE LINES...THROUGH THE VIRTUAL DISNEY WORLDYOUTUBE CHANNEL"WHILE FAMILIES ARE STUCK ATHOME, THERE'S A GREATOPPORTUNITY FOR THEM TO REALLYDIVE INTO NEWEXPERIENCES NEW ACTIVITY THINKTHAT THEY MIGHT NOT HAVE HAD THETIME TO DO BEFORE"WITH A LITTLE IMAGINATION...YOU CAN BRING ANY DESTINATION...HOMELIZ MCLAUGHLIN.CHECK THIS OUT.LAW ENFORCEMENT CAME TO THERESCUE TO HELP MAKE A VIRGINIABOY'S 5-THBIRTHDAY SPECIAL!THEY SHOWED UP WITH A PARADE OFPATROL CARS FLASHING THEIRLIGHTS AND SIRENS.THAT BIRTHDAY BOY'S NAME IS ADAMAND IT IS CLEARLY A BIRTHDAYMEMORY HE WON'T FORGET.

IT WILL ALSO BESLIGHTLY WARMER WITH HIGHS INTHE MID 50S.

DRYTONIGHT BEFORE MORE RAIN COMESSATURDAY.

STAY WITH US!AND SOME COMMUNITIES ARE BEINGHIT HARDER THAN OTHERS.CHRIS CONTE EXPLAINS.000226 IT'S REALLY DIVERSEIN CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY,THERE ARE NEIGHBORHOODS AND ZIPCODES WHERE THE VIRUS ISHITTING THE HARDEST.COMMUNITIES WHICH WERESTRUGGLING LONG BEFORE THEEMERGENCE OF COVID-19.000738 I THINK IT'S CREATED ALOT OF CONCERN AND UNCERTAINTYMARY COLE LIVES IN ONE OF THOSEPLACE.SHE'S CURRENTLY SHELTERING INPLACE INSIDE HER HOME IN EASTBOSTON.A SECTION OF BOSTON WHEREHEALTHCARE AND HOUSING ARENOTORIOUSLY HARD TO COME BY.001148 WE'RE A WORKING CLASSNEIGHBORHOOD AND A LOT OF PEOPLEIN EAST BOSTON DON'T HAVE THELUXURY OF SHELTERING IN PLACETHIS WORKING CLASS NEIGHBORHOODIS A MYRIAD OF MINORITIES ANDIMMIGRANTS -- THEY HAVE BEEN HITHARDER BY CORONAVIRUS THAN MOSTOTHER AREAS OF THE CITY.WHY?MANY PEOPLE DIDN'T HAVE GOODHEALTHCARE HERE TO BEGIN WITH.MANY LOPES001200 IF YOU DON'T HAVE AHEALTHCARE HOME THEN YOU DON'TFEEL COMFORTABLE WALKING INAND GETTING THE TREATMENT YOUNEEDTHAT IS MANY LOPES.HE OVERSEES THE EAST BOSTONNEIGHBORHOOD HEALTH CENTER ALOCAL NON-PROFIT.MANY OF THEIR PATIENTS WHO MIGHTHAVE COVID19 ARE TOO SCARED TOCOME IN ..

FOR FEAR THEIRIMMIGRATION STATUS WILL BECHECKED.OR THEY'LL END UP WITH AHOSPITAL BILL THEY CAN'T AFFORD.MANY LOPES001050 A VIRUS ADDED WITHUNEMPLOYMENT AND UNSTABLEHOUSING JUST REALLY MAGNIFIES ITATHOUSANDS TIMESCONTE STANDUPA LACK OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING INMAJOR CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRYIS HELPING THE VIRUS SPREADFASTER.WHEN A FAMILY OF SIX OR TEN ISCRAMMED IN A 600 SQ FT.APARTMENT ..

THERE'S NO PLACEFOR SOMEONE TOSELF-QUARANTINE WHEN THEY GETSICK.PLACES LIKE EAST BOSTON HEALTHARE OUTREACHING TO PATIENTS INMULTIPLE LANGUAGES ABOUT COVID.EVEN IF SOMEONE TESTS POSITIVE..

THE HOPE IS THAT NOW THEY'LLBE MORE LIKELY TO GETPREVENTATIVE CARE IN THE FUTURE.MARY COLE000954 I WORRY ABOUT PEOPLE WHOHAVE TO GO TO WORK EVERY DAYAS THE COUNTRY REBOUNDS FROM THEVIRUS ... THERE'S NO SHORTAGE OFISSUES COMING TO LIGHT.IN BOSTON, I'M CHRIS CONTEREPORTING.THERE'S A TEST ON ITS WAY TOMID-MICHIGAN--IT CAN DETECT IF A PERSON WHO'SALREADY HAD CORONAVIRUS--ISLIKELYTO GET IT AGAIN.IT'S AN ANTIBODY TEST.SPARROW HOSPITAL SAYS IT SHOULDBE HERE IN ABOUT TWO WEEKS.IT LOOKS FOR SPECIFIC ANTIBODIESIN A BLOOD SAMPLE.IF THOSE ANTIBODIES ARE PRESENT,IT COULD MEAN THAT PERSON ISBUILDING AN IMMUNITYTO THE VIRUS.THEY DO SAY THE RESULTS MAY NOTGIVE A CLEAR ANSWER--AT LEASTNOT AT FIRST.DR. JAMES RICHARD, SPARROWHOSPITAL" OTHER CORONAVIRUSES MAY CROSSREACT WITH SOME OF THE TESTINGMATERIAL THAT WE HAVEAND MIGHT GIVE YOU AN ANTIBODYLEVEL THAT MIGHT BE TO ADIFFERENT VIRUS AND NOTNECESSARILYCOVID-19,"DOCTOR RICHARD SAYS IF THERE AREANTIBODIES, YOU COULD HAVE HAD ATYPE OFCORONAVIRUS IN THE PAST.RIGHT NOW MICHIGAN URGENT CAREAND OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH INBRIGHTON ISOFFERING THE ANTIBODY TEST.MICHIGAN'S OWN HUDSONVILLE ICECREAM WANTS TO GIVE BACK TOHEALTHCAREWORKERS.YOU CAN NOMINATE HEALTHCAREWORKERS FOR "RANDOM ACTS OF ICECREAM."NOMINATORS CAN SHARE WHY THEHERO SHOULD GET THE ICE CREAMPICK-ME-UP.HUDSONVILLE ICE CREAM WILL GETSHIPPING INFORMATION--AND SEND A CARE PACKAGE TO THEHERO.WE HAVE MORE INFORMATION ON HOWYOU CAN NOMINATE A HEALTHCAREWORKERON FOX 47 NEWS DOT COMRIGHT NOW-50-THOUSAND COMPUTERS ARE ON THEWAY TO DETROIT STUDENTS WHODON'THAVE ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY.IT'S A MASSIVE COALITION BETWEENDETROIT BUSINESS LEADERS ANDDETROIT'SMAYOR.D-T-E'S PRESIDENT MADE THEANNOUNCEMENT IN DETROIT."THESE DEVICES WILL ALLOWSTUDENTS TO ACCESS THEIRHOMEWORK AND SCHOOL STUDIES FROMHOME, THEYWILL DIGITALLY CONNECT TEACHERSAND WILL ALLOW THEM TO CONTINUEOVER THE SUMMER MONTHS WHENMANY STUDENTS LOSE GROUND."SCHOOLS CLOSED THEIR DOORS INMARCH.RIGHT NOW--NINE OF OUT TENSTUDENTS IN DETROIT DON'T HAVEACCESS TO TABLETS,COMPUTERS OR THE INTERNET.RAPPER EMINEM IS HELPINGHEALTHCARE WORKERS IN HISHOMETOWN OFDETROIT.HE DONATED HIS FAMOUS "MOM'SSPAGHETTI" TO FRONLINE WORKERS.THE FOOD'S NAME IS A NOD TO THELYRIC IN HIS HIT SONG "LOSEYOURSELF."HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM POSTEDA PHOTO OF THE SPAGHETTI.

STATIONARY FRONT MOVES A BITFSRTHER SOUTH GIVING US A BREAKFROM THE RAINTODAY, BUT ANOTHER AREA OF LOWPRESSURE MOVES IN BRINGING MORERAINSATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAYMORNING.

STAYWITH US!"DEAR MR. AND MRS. HANK, MY NAMEIS CORONA.

I HEARD ON THE NEWSTHAT YOU AND YOUR WIFE HAVECAUGHT THE CORONAVIRUS.

ARE YOUOKAY?''TOM HANKS IS HELPING LIFT THESPIRITS OF THAT EIGHT YEAR ODLD.HIS NAME IS "CORONA DE VRIES."HE'S BEEN GETTING BULLIED OVERHIS NAME BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.HE WROTE A LETTER TO THEOSCAR-WINNING ACTOR AFTER HELEARNED HANKS SPENTHIS QUARANTINE IN AUSTRALIAAFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR THEVIRUS.

