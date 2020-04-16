Smithfield Foods in South Dakota Is Now America's Largest COVID-19 Hotspot The state's health department says that 518 employees at the meat processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

Another 126 people have contracted the disease after coming in contact with Smithfield workers.

According to 'The New York Times,' those 644 cases represent the largest area of coronavirus clusters in the U.S. The USS Theodore Roosevelt has the second most reported infections, 585.

The Sioux Falls plant, which has 3,700 workers, is closed until further notice.

According to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, the CDC is working to help reopen Smithfield.

The closing has caused concern among American pork producers and others in the meat supply chain.