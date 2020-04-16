Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Smithfield Foods in South Dakota Is Now America's Largest COVID-19 Hotspot

Smithfield Foods in South Dakota Is Now America's Largest COVID-19 Hotspot

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Smithfield Foods in South Dakota Is Now America's Largest COVID-19 Hotspot

Smithfield Foods in South Dakota Is Now America's Largest COVID-19 Hotspot

Smithfield Foods in South Dakota Is Now America's Largest COVID-19 Hotspot The state's health department says that 518 employees at the meat processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

Another 126 people have contracted the disease after coming in contact with Smithfield workers.

According to 'The New York Times,' those 644 cases represent the largest area of coronavirus clusters in the U.S. The USS Theodore Roosevelt has the second most reported infections, 585.

The Sioux Falls plant, which has 3,700 workers, is closed until further notice.

According to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, the CDC is working to help reopen Smithfield.

The closing has caused concern among American pork producers and others in the meat supply chain.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.