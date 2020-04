Brandy Halladay Issues Statement After Report On Roy Halladay's Death Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:50s - Published now The report found Halladay was doing stunts when his plane crashed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Brandy Halladay Issues Statement After Report On Roy Halladay's Death OFFERING TAKE OFF.JUST GO TO CBS PHILLY.COM.WELL FAMILY OVULATEPHILLIES PITCHER ROY HALLADAYIS RESPOND TO GO A FEDERALREPORT IN THE DEATH OF THEHALL OF FAMER.NTSB SAYS HALLADAY WAS DOINGDANGEROUS STUNTS BEFORE HISDEADLY PLANE CRASH IN 2017.IT SAYS HALLADAY LOST CONTROLOF HIS PLANE DURING THEMANEUVERS.IT SAYS HALLADAY HAT HIGHLEVELS OF THE AMPHETAMINES ANDOTHER DRUGS IN HIS SYSTEM.HALLADAY'S WIDOW BRANDY SAIDTHIS IN A STATEMENT, SHE SAIDYESTERDAY'S NTSB REPORT ONRIP'S ACCIDENT WAS PAINFUL FOROUR FAMILY AS IT HAS CAUSED USTO RELIVE THE WORST DAY OF OURLIVES.IT HAS REENFORCED WHAT I HAVEPREVIOUSLY STATE THAT HAD INONE IS PERFECT, MOST FAMILIESSTRUGGLE IN SOME CAPACITY ANDOURS WAS NO EXCEPTION.WE RESPECTFULLY ASK THAT YOUNOT MAKE ASSUMPTIONS OR PASSJUDGMENT BUT RATHER WE





You Might Like

Tweets about this