BAD BOYS FOR LIFE movie – Special Features Clip - The Odd Couple Vibe The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Directed by: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Written by: Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer Will Smith Doug Belgrad Executive Producers: Barry Waldman Chad Oman Mike Stenson James Lassiter Cast: Will Smith Martin Lawrence Vanessa Hudgens Alexander Ludwig Charles Melton Paola Nunez Kate Del Castillo Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano #BadBoys #WillSmith #MartinLawrence #Sony #VanessaHudgens #AlexanderLudwig #CharlesMelton #PaolaNunez #KateDelCastillo #NickyJam #JoePantoliano #BadBoysForLife #BadBoysSequel