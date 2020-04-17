Global  

New To Working From Home? Here's How To Stay On Task And Get Stuff Done

Working at home has become the new normal for millions of workers across the globe.

But while it can be convenient for things like childcare and laundry, it can be difficult to stay on task.

According to Business Insider, newly-minted telecommuters should start the day off right by making the bed.

Try to recreate your office environment at home by working at a desk, not the couch.

Give yourself an "office mug," and keep supplies handy.

Take breaks, but link them to accomplishments.

