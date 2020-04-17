Napa Prep Star Jalen Green Taking New Path to NBA

Jalen Green, the top ranked high school basketball player in the country and star of Napa's Prolific Prep, announced he will bypass college next year and turn professional in the NBA's G-League.

He's the first player to commit to a new program designed to keep top players from going overseas for a year to play professionally while they wait to be eligible for the NBA.

Green is projected to be the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

(4-16-20)