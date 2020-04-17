How to Get Away with Murder S06E13 What If Sam Wasn’t the Bad Guy This Whole Time

How to Get Away with Murder 6x13 "What If Sam Wasn’t the Bad Guy This Whole Time?" Season 6 Episode 13 Promo trailer HD - Annalise learns unexpected and shocking details about Sam’s past.

Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela feel the pressure when the FBI learns there is new evidence in the case; and Frank and Bonnie’s history is explored, revealing what originally fractured their relationship, on an all-new episode of “How to Get Away with Murder,” Thursday, April 30th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

