Bioluminescent algae illuminate waves as they crash onto Californian beach

Bioluminescent algae illuminate waves as they crash onto Newport Beach in California on April 15.

Photographer Patrick Coyne managed to capture the incredible sight of waves being lit up in shades of blue by the algae.

He told Newsflare: "So far it’s the brightest I’ve ever seen.

My buddy @markgirardeau called me letting me know that there was a red tide which was originally discovered by @visual_burrito earlier that day.

"It doesn’t always happen but a red tide could indicate some bioluminescence which is why we went.

Keeping our distance, of course, I ended up getting some pretty incredible video showing how blue and bright it really was.

"If you’ve never seen bioluminescence before it’s definitely something you have to see with your own eyes!

Newport Beach is among some of the beaches in Orange County that are still open, just wanted to mention that."

