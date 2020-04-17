2 Million Veterans Could Miss Out On Stimulus Checks

According to Business Insider up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 coronavirus relief stimulus checks.

A lot of veterans receive disability payments from the Department of Veteran Affairs, and often don't have to file a tax return.

These veterans would have to fill out a separate online form to receive a stimulus check.

The "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here" tool on the IRS website allows veterans to submit their information and payment preference.

But both Republican and Democratic lawmakers say that the IRS and Treasury Department should make the payments automatic.

Democratic Rep.

Ron Kind and GOP Rep.

Mike Kelly wrote a joint letter saying "Veterans who rely on benefits that they earned should not be placed at a disadvantage due to unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles."