Anne Frank's diaries come to life in vlogs A series of video diaries based on the writings of Jewish teenager Anne Frank during her years hiding from the Nazis during World War Two have been released by the Anne Frank House Museum.

Anne Frank's diaries have been brought to life in a series of videos The Anne Frank House Museum produced 'vlogs' based on the writings of the Jewish teenager when she hid from the Nazis during World War II inside an attic annex in a house in Amsterdam Anne and her family were eventually discovered in 1944 after two years in hiding She died aged 15 in a concentration camp a year later Her diary has sold millions of copies in dozens of languages The videos mark 75 years since the end of the war in the Netherlands





