Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anne Frank's diaries come to life in vlogs

Anne Frank's diaries come to life in vlogs

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Anne Frank's diaries come to life in vlogs

Anne Frank's diaries come to life in vlogs

A series of video diaries based on the writings of Jewish teenager Anne Frank during her years hiding from the Nazis during World War Two have been released by the Anne Frank House Museum.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Anne Frank's diaries come to life in vlogs

Anne Frank's diaries have been brought to life in a series of videos Courtesy: © 2020 Anne Frank House/ Every Media The Anne Frank House Museum produced 'vlogs' based on the writings of the Jewish teenager when she hid from the Nazis during World War II inside an attic annex in a house in Amsterdam Anne and her family were eventually discovered in 1944 after two years in hiding She died aged 15 in a concentration camp a year later Her diary has sold millions of copies in dozens of languages The videos mark 75 years since the end of the war in the Netherlands




You Might Like


Tweets about this

vaporware

🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 Anne Frank's diaries come to life in vlogs https://t.co/Rke9BWQsVo 2 hours ago

vaporware

🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 Anne Frank's diaries come to life in vlogs https://t.co/WbGSsU5aCC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.