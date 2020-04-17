Global  

Heavy drinking can compromise immune systems

Heavy drinking can compromise immune systems

Heavy drinking can compromise immune systems

The World Health Organization reports that drinking while sick may make you sicker.

Even though alcohol wipes work on surfaces, it doesn't work the same way in your body.

Heavy drinking can compromise immune systems

THE ORGANIZATION WARNS - ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION WEAKENS YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM AND GIVES THE VIRUS - A LEG UP.




