Six Super Heroes in Indonesia Campaign Against Coronavirus

Six youths in Indonesia are dressing up as comic superheroes to encourage locals to follow the government's COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

As traffic stops at zebra crossings in Makassar, the youths show motorists and pedestrians signs encouraging them to prevent the spread of the virus.

The six are seen dressed as Thanos, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Deadpool, Iron Man and Blima X.

This footage was filmed on April 17.