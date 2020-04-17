Prince William: Protecting Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Healthy During COVID-19 ‘Does Worry Me’ Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:01s - Published now Prince William: Protecting Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Healthy During COVID-19 ‘Does Worry Me’ Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, may be out of the woods after contracting COVID-19, but the younger prince is still concerned that his grandparents could be exposed to the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mikhaila Friel 👑 RT @lifeinsider: Prince William and Kate Middleton gave a rare interview where they opened up about Prince Charles' coronavirus experience… 6 hours ago Insider Life Prince William and Kate Middleton gave a rare interview where they opened up about Prince Charles' coronavirus expe… https://t.co/FlVPSMTHu8 6 hours ago