Prince William: Protecting Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Healthy During COVID-19 'Does Worry Me'

Prince William: Protecting Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Healthy During COVID-19 ‘Does Worry Me’

Prince William: Protecting Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Healthy During COVID-19 ‘Does Worry Me’

Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, may be out of the woods after contracting COVID-19, but the younger prince is still concerned that his grandparents could be exposed to the virus.

