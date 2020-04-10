How the Queen and the Royal Family Will Be Spending Easter During Lockdown Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:51s - Published now How the Queen and the Royal Family Will Be Spending Easter During Lockdown Easter will be a very different holiday this year for the Queen and the royal family. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tally Paige RT @sophieelsworth: Seriously? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have a “very tough time” paying for security in LA. No sympathy for this… 2 hours ago Captain K ✂👻🌐 @TAKUMIX81774967 It will pass to Prince Charles first before William, won't it? https://t.co/M1VwqNeyp7 7 hours ago Right Royal Roundup RT @RCT: Tonight we will all come together to #clapforcarers again. Did you know that the Royal Family has a long history of supporting our… 7 hours ago Mastersagini Q.Elizabeth was the first born in her family. So she became heir to the throne and was married by prince philip who… https://t.co/2MvjiCqhlF 9 hours ago Brian You will never read a more ridiculous bit of newspaper polyfiller in your life . In fact don't bother. https://t.co/dVC6qsXOQ2 17 hours ago Regina Mariæ i @GOP @IvankaTrump I am the monarch, the Queen of the new Royal Monarchy of the Americas, an American by birth. I wi… https://t.co/ZisRGxVXC0 19 hours ago JennieM @superscuba83 I don't think divorce is on the cards right now. Harry is still besotted and/Or scared about losing A… https://t.co/Q6qBew3nx1 21 hours ago traveler14 RT @Telegraph: In case you missed the #QueensSpeech, here's the full version 👇 Her Majesty evoked memories of Britain’s Blitz spirit as sh… 22 hours ago