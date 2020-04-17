Mural thanking the NHS created on top of London house by 11-year-old girl

Inspirational 11-yea-old Layla created a huge mural on the top of her house to say thank you to the NHS for all of their hard work.

The clip filmed at their home in London shows Layla completing a huge rainbow with the words "thank you NHS" under it to show her appreciation of the crucial work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I understand this is a tragic time, however, we must support those who are helping, the NHS and the keyworkers.

This project I have decided to do is to spread the word to stay safe and stay at home.

However many planes fly over the sky will see this great message, 'Thank you NHS'," Layla told Newsflare.