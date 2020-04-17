Global  

Gov. Whitmer hopes 'some relaxing' of coronavirus limitations by May 1

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer said she's hoping to have "some relaxing" of the coronavirus limitations by May 1.

Speaking to Good Morning America on Friday morning, Whitmer was responding to a question George Stephanopoulos asked about Ohio's governor – who said he hopes to start opening things back up by May 1.

