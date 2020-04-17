Global  

'60 containment zones in Delhi; focus on curbing spread': Satyendar Jain

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Police have been deployed at various Covid-19 hotspots in Delhi.

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, informed about the total numbers of Covid-19 in the city.

Jain said, “1640 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far out of which 62 positive cases were reported yesterday.

38 people are dead, 34 are in ICU and 6 are in ventilators.

No case has been reported in the last 15 days from 3 locations in the national capital.

60 containment zones have been identified till now.” Watch the full video for more details.

