MADE IN IDAHO: How a local record store and Boise musician are adapting amid the pandemic

MORNING IDAHO.FOR MUSICIANS WHOMAKE A LIVING FROMPLAYING SHOWS INIDAHO... THISPANDEMIC HASN'TBEEN EASY -- ANDTHE RECORD SHOPTHAT SUPPORTSTHEM -- HAS HAD TOCLOSE THEIR DOORS.DESPITE THIS -- THELOCAL MUSIC SCENEIS STILL ALIVE ANDWELL -- AND ITSPLAYERS... ARE NOWSHOWING UP FOREACH OTHER... IN ABIG WAY.IN TODAY'S "MADE INIDAHO" -- OURMADELINE WHITE HASMORE... ON A"DIFFERENT" KIND OFRECORD STORE DAYTHIS YEAR.MADELINE - "IF THISUPCOMINGSATURDAY WERE TOHAVE PLAYED OUT ASPLANNED, AT THECRACK OF DAWN,YOU'D SEE IDAHO'SDIEHARD MUSIC FANSLINING UP OUTSIDEOF THE RECORDEXCHANGE, JUSTITCHING TO GETTHEIR HANDS ONSOME FRESHLY-PRESSED VINYL.

BUTTHIS YEAR, THE ONLYSOUNDTRACK THAT'SGONNA BE PLAYINGHERE ISCRICKETS."BUT WHAT I'MFINDING.

IS THATINSIDE OUR HOMESTHAT MIGHT NOTNECESSARILY BE THECASE.MADELINE - "I ASKEDSOME OF OUR SOCIALMEDIA USERS TOSHARE WITH MEWHAT MUSIC ISHELPING THEM COPEDURING THIS TIMEOF UNCERTAINTY."FOR ME IT'S THEVELVETUNDERGROUND.BUT FOR MARISSALOVELL IT'S NEILYOUNG.

FORANOTHER IT'S BILLYJOEL'S GREATESTHITS ORINSTRUMENTALDISNEY SONGS.

ORA VARIETY OF OTHERARTISTS ANDGENRES.CHAD - "THERE HAVEBEEN SCIENTIFICSTUDIES DONE INMULTIPLE DIFFERENTFIELDS THAT SHOWTHAT MUSIC ISHEALTHY."SO WHILE MUSIC ISTHERE FOR US INTHIS TIME OFCRISIS.

DESPITEBEING CLOSED,CURTIS - "RECORDEXCHANGE THEWORLD'S GREATESTRECORD STORE AS IALWAYS SAY."THE RECORDEXCHANGE WANTSTO MAKE SURE THATTHEY'RE THERE FORUS TOO"WITHOUT HAVINGRECORD STORE DAYTHIS SATURDAY ANDHAVING TO WAITUNTIL JUNE, WETHOUGHT, WELL HEY,LET'S STILL DOSOMETHING FUN THISWEEKEND."THEY'RE ADAPTINGTO BE THERE FOR USJUST LIKE THEYALWAYS HAVE BEEN,"I'VE BEEN MEETINGTHERE HANGING OUTTHERE SINCE I WAS INHIGH SCHOOL."SAYS LOCALMUSICIAN CURTISSTIGERS."THERE'S ALWAYSGREAT SUPPORT FORMUSICIANS THATCOMES JUST FROMTHE HEART THATTHAT STORE HAS."RECORD STORE DAYIS TYPICALLY THERECORDEXCHANGE'SBIGGEST SALES DAYBUT INSTEAD ONTHIS SATURDAY.THEY'RE SELLINGTICKETS TO ONE-TIMESPECIAL ONLINESCREENING OF THISNEW NEVER-BEFORE-SEENDOCUMENTARY"VINYL NATION."FILMMAKERS ARELETTING STORES LIKERECORD EXCHANGEHAVE 100% OF THEPROFITS."INSTEAD OF BEINGABLE TO COME TOTHE STORE THISWEEKEND FORRECORD STORE DAY,THEY CAN STILLCELEBRATE THERECORD EXCHANGEAND CELEBRATEINDEPENDENT MUSICAND INDEPENDENTRECORD STORES BYSUPPORTING US ANDGETTING A COUPLEHOURS OFENTERTAINMENT INRETURN."THEY'RE ALSOPROVIDING A VIRTUALSPACE FORMEMORIALIZINGLEGENDARYCOUNTRY-FOLKSINGER-SONGWRITER JOHNPRINE."WHO PASSED FROMCOVID JUST THISWEEK JUST A FEWDAYS AGO."STIGERS SAYS HE'LLBE ONE OF SEVERALMUSICIANS WHOPERFORMS PRINESONGS IN A VIRTUALTRIBUTE CONCERTFROM THEIR HOMES."AND ONE AT A TIMEWE'RE GONNA POSTVIDEOSTHROUGHOUT THEDAY ON SUNDAY.""AND ANYBODYWHO'S WATCHING IFTHEY WANT TOTHROW A FEW BUCKSIN THEY'RE UHPROVERBIAL VIRTUALTIP JAR, THEY CANGO AHEAD AND DOTHAT."AND WITH THESHUTDOWNSSTIGERS SAYS THATKIND OF SUPPORTCAN MEAN A LOT FORLOCAL MUSICIANS."THEY'RE NOTPLAYING AT CLUBSAND UH, THAT'STOUGH, IT'S HARD TOPAY THE RENT WHENYOU'RE NOT DOINGYOUR JOB.

THERE'SALSO SORT OF ANEED UM TO REACHOUT AND CONNECTWITH PEOPLE."STIGERS SAYS HEHOPES HIS NEWMUSIC.

CAN ALSOHELP PEOPLE FEELCONNECTED IN SOMEWAY HIS NEWBLUES AND JAZZALBUM'S CALLEDGENTLEMAN."IT EVOLVED AS IMADE IT, AND THEN,AND AS IT COMESOUT, WE'RE IN APANDEMIC, I MEANTHIS ALBUM HAS HADSEVERAL LIVES."IN THE MEANTIME.THE WORLD KEEPSSPINNING.

AND SODO OURTURNTABLES.

