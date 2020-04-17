Rachel Reinert Details Creating 'Into the Blue,' Her First Full-Length Solo Album

Taking the spotlight as a solo act and forging your own path takes patience, courage and grace.

Former Gloriana front woman Rachel Reinert proves she encompasses all three as she enters the next stage of her musical journey with a renewed sense of self.

She’s a trailblazer that’s ready to break barriers again, only this time she’s at the forefront.

"Into the Blue" marks Reinert's first full-length project and follows her successful 2019 single, "All We Have."

