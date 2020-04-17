Global  

COVID-19 | Doubling rate reduced since lockdown, growth factor down 40%: Govt

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:17s - Published
The Union Health Ministry said on Friday the rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in the country was becoming double in the last one week was 6.2 days, as against three days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal claimed that India has been doing better than many other countries on the outcome ratio.

"If 80 per cent of the patients in India are recovering and in 20 per cent cases deaths are being reported, then by that standard India has been doing a little better than many other nations on the outcome ratio," he said.

"Before lockdown, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases was 3 days.

Going by the number of cases in the last seven days, the doubling rate has been 6.2 days.

In 19 states and Union Territories the doubling rate is less than the national average," he said.

