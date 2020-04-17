Global  

Star Studded "One World Together At Home" TV Special

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Star Studded 'One World Together At Home' TV Special

Star Studded "One World Together At Home" TV Special

Some of the top artists and health experts in the world will come together for “One World Together at Home,” a cross-platform global special that will celebrate and support health care workers and all the on the front lines as well as the World Health Organization as they all fight against the Covid19 pandemic.

