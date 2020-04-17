Demonstrators protest stay-at-home measures in Minnesota Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:43s - Published now Demonstrators protest stay-at-home measures in Minnesota For a second day in a row, protesters gathered Friday outside the governor’s mansion in St. Paul, urging Gov. Tim Walz to end the state’s stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Demonstrators protest stay-at-home measures in Minnesota At noon, dozens of protesters could be seen lining the street in front of the governor’s residence, holding signs and American flags. The group is calling themselves “Liberate Minnesota.” Their organizers say the state’s stay-at-home order has gone on long enough and Minnesotans should be able to go back to work. In a daily briefing Friday, Walz said he respects the right to protest, but those involved need to practice safe social distancing.





