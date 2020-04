Problems With Stimulus Checks: What To Do If Yours Is Deposited In Wrong Account

THROUGH OUR PROBLEM SOLVERSPHONE LINE... AND ONE THATKEEPS COMING UP IS - WHAT TODO IF YOUR STIMULUS CHECKWAS DEPOSITED INTO THE WRONGACCOUNT.

OUR TRAVIS GUILLORYSPOKE TO I-R-S TO FIND SOMESOLUTIONS.AFTER MILLIONS OF AMERICANSRECEIVED THEIR STIMULUSPAYMENT, THE MAJORITY OF THEQUESTIONS WE ARE GETTINGFROM VIEWERS ARE ABOUTISSUES WITH THOSE PAYMENTS.ONE VIEWER CALLED OURPROBLEM SOLVERS CORONAVIRUSHOTLINE SAYING THEIR PAYMENTWENT INTO AN ACCOUNT THATDID NOT BELONG TO THEM.

2WORKS FOR YOU SPOKE WITHOFFICIALS AT THE INTERNALREVENUE SERVICE WHO SAID THEPAYMENT WILL GO TO THE LASTKNOWNDIRECT DEPOSIT THE IRS HASON FILE FOR THE FILER'SNAME.

IF YOU GO TO IRS.GOVTO CHECK YOUR PAYMENT, ITWILL SHOW THE BANK ACCOUNTINFORMATION THE PAYMENT WASSENT TO.

IF YOU SEE THEPAYMENT WENT TO THE WRONGACCOUNT, REPORT IT.

YOU MAYHAVE CHANGED BANKS OR THATACCOUNT MAY HAVE BEEN AJOINT ACCOUNT THAT YOU NOLONGER USE.

YOU CAN UPDATEYOUR ACCOUNT INFORMATIONWITH THE IRS AND REPORT THATYOUR PAYMENT WENT TO ANACCOUNT YOU NO LONGER HAVE.ANOTHER VIEWER CALLED IN ANDEXPLAINED, "MY HUSBANDPASSED AWAY LAST OCTOBER 17,2019.

I DID FILE MY INCOMETAXES FOR 2019 THIS YEAR AS"MARRIED." WHEN I JUSTCHECKED MY BANK ACCOUNT,THERE HAD BEEN A DEPOSIT OF$2,400 INTO MY ACCOUNT.

NOW,I JUST NEED FIND OUT WHAT INEED TO DO TO GET THAT MONEYRETURNED BECAUSE I AMWIDOWED NOW." IRS OFFICIALSRESPONDED TO THE PROBLEMSOLVERS AND SAID THE LEGALTEAM IS WORKING ON THAT ANDADVISED TO KEEP CHECKING THEFAQ PAGE.THEY GAVE THE SAME ANSWERWHEN WE ASKED, "IF TWOPEOPLE SHARE CUSTODY OF ACHILD AND THEY TRADE EACHYEAR ON WHO CLAIMS THATCHILD, AND BOTH GOT THE $500PERCHILD, DO ONE OR BOTH HAVETO PAY BACK ANY MONEY?"ANOTHER VIEWER SAID, "IFILED IN 2019 AND MY INCOMEQUALIFIES ME FOR A PAYMENT,BUT I DIDN'T GET ONE." SOMEFINANCIAL EXPERTS SAY IF YOUFILED USING AN ONLINE TAXPREPARER LIKE TURBOTAX ORH&R BLOCK, THE IRS MAY NOTHAVE HAD YOUR DIRECT DEPOSITINFORMATION.

SOMEONE ELSEASKED, "WHAT IF I DON'T WANTTO WAIT FOR A PAPER CHECK TOBE MAILED?" OFFICIALS SAIDTO GO TO IRS.GOV AND PUT INDIRECT DEPOSIT INFORMATION.IT'S NOT TOO LATE FOR THAT.IF THERE IS A CORONAVIRUSQUESTION YOU WOULD LIKE OURPROBLEM SOLVERS TO LOOKINTO, CALL OUR CORONAVIRUSHOTLINE AT 918-748-1502 ANDLEAVE A MESSAGE.

TRAVISGUILLORY, 2WFYOKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERALMIKE HUNTER'S OFFICE IS