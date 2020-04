A surge is hitting Grand Island Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:04s - Published now A surge is hitting Grand Island Hall County has 3% of the state's population, and nearly 35% of the state's coronavirus cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A surge is hitting Grand Island GRAND ISLAND.HALL COUNTY NOWLEADS THE STATE INCORONAVIRUS CASES- BY A LOT.INVESTIGATOR JEFFVAN SANT BREAKSDOWN THE NUMBERSAND TAKES A LOOK ATWHAT'S HAPPENINGTHERE.CASES OF COVID-19DOT THE LANDSCAPEOF NEBRASKA FROMEAST TO WEST..THE HARDEST HITHALL COUNTY WHICHINCLUDES GRANDISLAND HAS APOPULATION OF MORETHAN 61-THOUSANDPEOPLE..AS OF APRIL 16TH 403CASES OF COVID-19..6 DEATHS..THE VIRUS HIT AMAJOR MEAT PACKINGPLANT JBS USANURSING HOMES..CLINICS AND MC CAINFOODS.19:33:58 ANY TIME YOUPUT A LARGE NUMBEROF PEOPLE IN ABUILDING..WORKING VERYCLOSE TOGETHER..THAT GIVES THEVIRUS ANOPPORTUNITY TOSPREAD ..TERESA ANDERSON ISTHE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OFCENTRAL DISTRICTHEALTH IT COVERSHALL..MERRICK ANDHAMILTON COUNTIES..19:36:26 WE HAVE ANOVERWHELMINGNUMBER OFPOSITIVES THAT WILLCONTINUE TO GROW..MAYBE 50..60 PERDAY..FOR WHAT WE THINKWILL BE THE NEXTWEEK AND A HALFNOW..COMPARING HALL TOOTHER AREAS LIKEDOUGLAS COUNTYGIVES A SHOCKINGPICTURE..HALL COUNTY IS JUSTOVER 3 PERCENT OFTHE STATESPOPULATION..BUT HAS MORE THAN1/4TH OF THE STATESCORONA VIRUSCASES.IN JUST THE LAST 10DAYS HALL HAS 31CASES PER DAY..DOUGLAS AS 12..CENTRAL DISTRICTHEALTH EXPECTSCASES TO RISE..AND POSSIBLY PEAKIN THE NEXT WEEKAND A HALF OR TWOWEEKS..AND HOPEFULLYCASES WILL BEGIN TOFALL..19:38:51 WE DONTGIVE UP..WE STAY STRONG..WE'LL GET THRU THISAND ON THE OTHERSIDE ..WE WILL BE SMARTER..KNOW MORE ABOUTWHAT WE SHOULD BEDOING..JEFF VAN SANT 3NEWS NOW.THE CENTRALDISTRICT HEALTHDEPARTMENT ISDEALING WITH APOPULATION OFAROUND 78-THOUSAND...SO FAR -- THEY'VEMANAGED TO TESTROUGHLY 1500..AND MORE TEST KITSARE COMING IN FROMTHE STATE AND FROMTHE NATIONAL GUARD.WE HAVE ALL O





You Might Like

Tweets about this