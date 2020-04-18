20 navy personnel who are part of INS Angre test positive for COVID-19 | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:10s - Published 1 hour ago 20 navy personnel who are part of INS Angre test positive for COVID-19 | Oneindia News 20 Indian navy peronnel test positive for coronavirus, contacts being traced; majority of COVID-19 cases in all states concentrated in 3 districts; Nitish disgruntled over Kota students' rescue, asks why not same help to migrants; India focuses on speeding up vaccine development and more news #IndiaLockdown 0

