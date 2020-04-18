Amid COVID-19, Govt nod must for Chinese investment, even indirect ones | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:56s - Published 1 hour ago Amid COVID-19, Govt nod must for Chinese investment, even indirect ones | Oneindia News India requires govt nod for all Chinese investments amid COVID-19; Sharjeel Imam charge-sheeted for sedition and abetting riots; IT firms plan strategy to get back to work; Tabighi Jamaat chief says he will cooperate into probe against him; 21 Indian navy personnel test positive for coronavirus, contacts being traced; Matterhorn splashed with tricolour in message of solidarity to India and more news #IndiaLockdown 0

