Covid-19 | Markaz effect: How one case can infect thousands

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said there are over 4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to the Nizamuddin cluster out of total cases in India.

Around 40,000 under quarantine are related to people who attended the Markaz congregation, or were contacts of positive cases.

Markaz cases account for 84% cases in Tamil Nadu, 63% in Delhi, 79% in Telangana, 61% in Andhra Pradesh, and 59% in Uttar Pradesh.

This can be used to understand how even on person can infect thousands.

