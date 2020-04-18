New York To Allow Couples To Get Marriage License Remotely Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published now New York To Allow Couples To Get Marriage License Remotely Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Saturday allowing New Yorkers to get a marriage license remotely. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lisa RT @ericcrawford: New York is issuing an executive order to allow couples to obtain marriage licenses remotely and to allow clerks to perfo… 6 hours ago Eric Crawford New York is issuing an executive order to allow couples to obtain marriage licenses remotely and to allow clerks to… https://t.co/pYYaJTLXKy 6 hours ago