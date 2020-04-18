Colombian boxer auctions champion belt to knock out coronavirus crisis

SHOWS: GALAPA, COLOMBIA (RECENT) (ORIGINALLY FILMED IN PORTRAIT) (PABLO CARRILLO - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY PABLO CARRILLO) 1.

STILL PHOTO OF CARRILLO AHEAD OF MATCH STORY: One Colombian boxer is hoping to knock out some of the hardships that many people in his country are going through as a result of the coronavirus crisis by putting his champion title belt up for auction.

Pablo Carrillo won his 2019 World Boxing Association flyweight champion belt with, as he says, a lot of sweat and blood, but he's hoping to use that effort once again to give back to his community - currently suffering under coronavirus quarantine measures.

"An auction will allow me to get some funds for the families that need it the most," Carrillo told Reuters as he spoke over the internet from his home in the northern Colombia town of Galapa.

Colombia is currently under a five-week lockdown to contain the coronavirus, and many families who get by in informal industries like street selling, construction and recycling are now cut off from work and are scrambling to make ends meet.

As of Saturday (April 18) the coronavirus has killed 153 people in Colombia and infected 3,439 according to official figures.

