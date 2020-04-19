Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ellie Goulding surprises newlyweds in online performance

Ellie Goulding surprises newlyweds in online performance

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Ellie Goulding surprises newlyweds in online performance

Ellie Goulding surprises newlyweds in online performance

Ellie Goulding surprised an NHS nurse with a live performance during her online wedding.

Hayley Pitman and Harvey Skelton had been due to get married in Cheltenham but were forced to postpone the ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.