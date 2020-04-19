Ellie Goulding surprises newlyweds in online performance Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published now Ellie Goulding surprises newlyweds in online performance Ellie Goulding surprised an NHS nurse with a live performance during her online wedding. Hayley Pitman and Harvey Skelton had been due to get married in Cheltenham but were forced to postpone the ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis. 0

