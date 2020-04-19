Duke of Sussex ‘incredibly proud’ of British response to Covid-19

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
The Duke of Sussex has thanked NHS workers and volunteers in the fight against Covid-19, saying he is “incredibly proud” of the British public’s response to the pandemic.

In an interview with the Declassifed podcast, Harry said the number of volunteers rushing to help in the national effort was “wonderfully British”.

The duke, who has quit as a working royal and is living in the US, also praised Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, for his “utterly amazing” fundraising efforts.

