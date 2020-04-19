Edith Bowman launches For The Love Of Scotland

A host of big names in Scottish entertainment are uniting to raise funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line health workers.

Presenter Edith Bowman has created the For The Love Of Scotland event, which will feature actors including Jack Lowden, James McAvoy, Martin Compston, Ncuti Gatwa, Peter Capaldi, Peter Mullan, Richard Rankin and Sam Heughan.

Author Ian Rankin, television host Jean Johansson and musicians including KT Tunstall, Lauren Mayberry from Chvrches and Sam McTrusty from Twin Atlantic will also help raise funds for the Masks For Scotland initiative.