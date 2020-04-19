Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Edith Bowman launches For The Love Of Scotland

Edith Bowman launches For The Love Of Scotland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Edith Bowman launches For The Love Of Scotland

Edith Bowman launches For The Love Of Scotland

A host of big names in Scottish entertainment are uniting to raise funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line health workers.

Presenter Edith Bowman has created the For The Love Of Scotland event, which will feature actors including Jack Lowden, James McAvoy, Martin Compston, Ncuti Gatwa, Peter Capaldi, Peter Mullan, Richard Rankin and Sam Heughan.

Author Ian Rankin, television host Jean Johansson and musicians including KT Tunstall, Lauren Mayberry from Chvrches and Sam McTrusty from Twin Atlantic will also help raise funds for the Masks For Scotland initiative.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.