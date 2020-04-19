Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Facing South Florida: Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz

Facing South Florida: Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 07:17s - Published
Facing South Florida: Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz

Facing South Florida: Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz

Moskowitz and Jim DeFede discussed the growing number of coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities and the state's response.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MoniqueOMadan

Monique O. Madan RT @DeFede: Facing South Florida: Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz https://t.co/YFBzi7gzKY 3 hours ago

DeFede

Jim DeFede Facing South Florida: Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz https://t.co/YFBzi7gzKY 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.