Police Chief: Man Ambushes 3 Texas Officers In His Home, Kills 1 Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:53s - Published now Police Chief: Man Ambushes 3 Texas Officers In His Home, Kills 1 Authorities say a man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was waiting in body armor to ambush them when they entered his home. 0

