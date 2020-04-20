Madhuri Dixit, Virat Kohli and others appeal to put 'lockdown' on domestic violence

Global  

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan among others have joined hands to support an initiative #lockdownOnDomesticViolence, exressing concern over the global surge in cases of domestic violence amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

