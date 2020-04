Fear Over Lost Paychecks Fueling Protests Across Nation Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:00s - Published now A protest is planned in Harrisburg on Monday. 0

MANY AMERICANS AREDESPERATE TO GET BACK IT WORKAND NOW FEAR FUELING STAY ATHOME PROTESTS.TODAY DEMONSTRATORS HEADEDDOLLARS TO HARRISBURG, ANDENCOURAGING SOCIAL DISTANCINGIN THEIR MESSAGING, BUTPENNSYLVANIA STATE OFFICIALSWORRIED THAT THE 6-FOOT RULEWILL GO UN FOLLOWED.STATE SENATOR CHERIF STREET OFPHILADELPHIA SAID FOOTAGE OFWEEKEND PROTEST ABOUT DOZENOTHER STATES GIVES HIM REASONFOR CONCERN.IF YOU CREATE ENVIRONMENTFOR TO SPREAD IT, L SO IN THEMIDDLE AFTER GLOBAL PANDEMIC,IT IS JUST FRUSTRATE THATPEOPLE DON'T GET THE MESSAGE.AMERICAN DIDN'T GET TO BETHE MOST INNOVATIVE COUNTRYJUST BY STANDING STILL ANDDOING NOTHING.WE FIND WAYS TO GET THINGSDONE.WELL, PROTESTERS LIKE DONNAMERIT SAY PENNSYLVANIA STAY ATHOME ORDERS GO TOO FAR.SHE SAID SHE WILL BE INHARRISBURG WITH HER DAUGHTER





