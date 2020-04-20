Shake Shack to return $10M PPP stimulus funding Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published now Shake Shack to return $10M PPP stimulus funding The burger chain says it will return the ten-million dollars it got from the Paycheck Protection Program. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Shake Shack to return $10M PPP stimulus funding THE BURGER CHAIN SAYS- IT WILLRETURN THE TEN-MILLION DOLLARSIT GOT FROM THE PAYCHECKPROTECTION PROGRAM.FOUNDER AND C-E-O RANDY GARUTTIANNOUNCED HIS BUSINESS WAS ABLETO "ACCESS THE ADDITIONALCAPITAL TO ENSURE LONG TERMSTABILITY." THE P-P-P WAS SETASIDE - TO HELP SMALLBUSINESSES STAY AFLOAT DURINGTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BUT THEFUNDS DRIED UP WITHIN TWOWEEKS.TIME NOW IS X:XX -- COMING UPON GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS...





