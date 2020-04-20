US President Donald Trump willing to offer Covid-19 aid to Iran ‘if they ask for it’

US President Donald Trump said he will use the Defence Production Act to increase manufacturing of swabs.

Many governors have urged to increase private industry’s production of medical supplies.

Trump also said he would provide coronavirus aid to Iran, if they ask for it’.

He said, “If Iran needed aid on this, I would be willing to do something if they want it.

If they ask for it, I would be certainly willing.

They were hit very hard.” Watch the full video for more.