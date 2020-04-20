Several European Nations Record Lowest COVID-19 Death Tolls in Weeks For the past week, the death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic has declined in both Italy and France.

In Italy, the reported death toll was 433 on Sunday, down from the highest report earlier in the week of 631 deaths.

The reported death toll in France on Sunday was 395, the nation's lowest report since March 29.

The death toll in Germany over the past two days has declined by 60 percent.

Cases of new infections also have shown signs of plateauing in the three nations.

Partial reopenings have begun in Italy, Germany and other European nations.

The COVID-19 virus has infected nearly two and a half million people worldwide.

The global death toll exceeds 166,000.