Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He Can't Watch Kobe's Posthumous Hall of Fame Induction

Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He Can't Watch Kobe's Posthumous Hall of Fame Induction The former NBA star made the announcement on an episode of 'The Big Podcast with Shaq.'

Shaquille O'Neal, via Complex Shaquille O'Neal, via Complex Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in January.

He later explained how he'd like his late friend to be honored.

Shaquille O'Neal, via Complex O'Neal played beside Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers for eight years and won three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 through 2002.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 29.

