Maryland acquires 500,000 COVID-19 tests from South Korea

WHETHER YOU WERE IN THEKITCHEN, BASEMENT, UPSTAIRS.YOU HEARD WE STRUCK A DEALWITH SOUTH KOREA FOR COVI━19TEST KITS.

WMAR 2 NEWS DONHARRISON WITH A DEAL THATBEEN HUSH HUSH FOR 22 DAYS.5━1:01 Gov nats...working..... enduringfriendship.

Track: GovernorLarry Hogan revealing hislatest step to fight thecorona virus....a 9 milliondollar deal that brings500,000 test kits to Maryland.In a business deal with SouthKorea Governor Hogan and thefirst lady, Yumi Hogan,greeted the first plane fromSouth Korea to land at BWI.Sot: Track: The governor saidfor 22 days, negotiations tookplace everyday to formulatethis deal.

A 13 hour timedifference with South Koreaand the language barrier madethe conversations difficult.Hogan gave a lot of the creditto the first lady, the vefirst South Korean first ladyevery in America.

Sot:...that's why we have suchspecial bond with South KoreaTrack: Hogan says with moreinformation, Maryland can moveforward quicker.

Sot: It willenable us to identify thosewho are sick and those whohave the virus.

It will helpus isolate and do our contracttracing and keep people safeand help us with ourreopening.

Track: GovernorHogan says he is still lookingfor more test for the state.In Annapolis, DGOVERNOR HOGAN SAYS THE T